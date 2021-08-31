Kaiser Karl, a series about fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, has been commissioned as a Star original for Disney Plus.

A number of documentaries including 2007’s Lager Confidentiel have looked at Lagerfeld’s life and career, however, the forthcoming Star series will be the first dramatic show to focus on the German designer.

The six-part series – produced by the same company behind Netflix’s hit series Lupin – will be shot in France. It will chronicle Lagerfeld’s rise in the fashion industry, beginning in the Seventies as Lagerfeld was breaking into the French fashion scene.

Kaiser Karl will also portray the rivalry between Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner Pierre Berge and explore his love story with Jacques de Bascher.

The Hamburg-born icon left a lasting legacy on the fashion world when he died in Paris aged 85 in 2019.

The designer is remembered for his signature white ponytail, black sunglasses, high-collar shirts, as well as his long-time companion, Choupette the cat.

Lagerfeld is most famous for his role at Chanel, where he assumed the title of creative director in 1983. He is often credited with making the French fashion house the sought-after line it is today.

He was also the creative director of the Italian brand Fendi and had his own eponymous fashion label.

(Chanel)

Lagerfeld – often referred to by the nickname “Kaiser Karl” – was also known for his cutting, often offensive and misogynistic comments.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In his life, the designer made numerous disparaging remarks about women. Lagerfeld attracted criticism when he told The Sun that he does not like Pippa Middleton’s face, adding: “She should only show her back.”

Plans for Kaiser Karl were announced at the Series Mania TV festival in Lille, France on Tuesday (31 August).

The series is part of a wider push into European originals by Disney, which has stated that it is on target to deliver 60 original European shows by 2024.