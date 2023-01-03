Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix subscribers are facing a dilemma when watching the new release, Kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope arrives on Netflix on Sunday (1 January) with its unusual premise prompting raised eyebrows and questions from many viewers.

The crime drama – created by Matchstick Men author Eric Garcia – takes place over 25 years. It follows a group of masterful thieves, led by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, who work together to pull off an elaborate heist.

What has intrigued viewers, however, is the fact that the series has been designed so that viewers can watch seven of the available eight episodes in any order.

This means that every episode, named after different colours, except the finale – titled “White” – can be watched in any sequence and the narrative will still make sense.

Netflix users have been assigned Kaleidoscope episodes in different sequences, except for the first and last episode.

Netflix states that the “order in which [viewers] watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist”.

People can, however, choose to watch the instalments in any order to create a unique viewing experience.

Given the fact that there are 5,040 possible combinations to experience Kaleidoscope – and those who choose to throw the finale into the mix face a mind-boggling 40,320 ways – viewers are stumped on what the best possible order is.

“What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope?” questioned one viewer on Twitter.

Another added: “Best colour to start Kaleidoscope from?”

“Ok so which order are you watching Kaleidoscope?” wrote a third person.

Some viewers have advised others on what sequence offers the best experience, with one person writing: “Watch as follows: Red – Yellow – Orange – Green – Violet – Blue – White – Pink.”

Another proposed a different order, suggesting: “Red, violet, orange, green, yellow, blue, pink, white.”

Alongside Esposito, the sprawling cast includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Rosaline Elbay, Jordan Mendoza, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Soojeong Son.

Kaleidoscope is now available to watch on Netflix.