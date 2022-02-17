Jameela Jamil has told people to stop “meme-ing” Kanye West, as the rapper continues to make headlines for social media posts about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has faced criticism for repeatedly stating his desire to reconcile with Kardashian, sharing screenshots of messages he had sent to Kardashian and posting derogatory messages about the comedian Pete Davidson, whom Kardashian is currently dating.

Writing on Instagram, Jamil implored her followers to stop “enjoying and encouraging” the public behaviour from West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

“We are watching a mentally ill man coaxed over the edge by our engagement/media attention,” wrote the Good Place star. “The consequences of this getting worse/messier will be him losing access to his kids. Learn something from how we fed into Britney [Spears’s] mental health strains and stop enjoying and encouraging this.

“I know he’s asking for attention, but getting it will create unimaginable sadness for him and mostly his completely innocent kids later. Stop meme-ing this.”

She continued: “Even famous people, when clearly going through something with their mental health, should be off limits when it comes to internet lols. I know he’s not in the right. But I also know pouring gasoline on this fire when someone is bipolar isn’t going to make anything easier for anyone involved.

“This s*** must be really hard for all of them. Especially Kim. And egging him on won’t help her or her babies. It’s not funny, it’s real life.”

In a caption alongside the message, Jamil reiterated that she was not “in ANY WAY defending or excusing” West’s actions, and asked people to “think of the innocent kids”.

Kardashian and West (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

“I do know enough about mental illness to know that the public/media is handling this in a way that only leads to more sadness/danger for everyone involved,” she added.

“A woman is afraid. Children are traumatised. And Kanye is making catastrophic decisions.

“Just stop treating it like it’s Real Housewives.”

West yesterday (15 February) told followers that he “takes accountability” for his actions towards Kardashian.

The Donda artist deleted a number of recent Instagram posts and sharing a message which read: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after marrying in 2014. Last December, she also filed a court petition to declare herself single.