SNL answers fans prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skit

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Saturday Night Live has delighted fans with a “hilarious” spoof on the Kanye West and Adidas saga.

During Saturday’s (29 October) show, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong performed as Sketchers employees feigning relief over their company’s decision to cut ties with the controversial West. =

“Did what I hoped they would do #sketchers,’ one viewer lauded.

Another praised: “That Skechers SNL sketch was pretty great.”

Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the comedy sketch series, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.