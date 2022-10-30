SNL answers fans prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skit
‘Did what I hoped they would do’ one viewer wrote on Twitter
Saturday Night Live has delighted fans with a “hilarious” spoof on the Kanye West and Adidas saga.
During Saturday’s (29 October) show, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong performed as Sketchers employees feigning relief over their company’s decision to cut ties with the controversial West. =
“Did what I hoped they would do #sketchers,’ one viewer lauded.
Another praised: “That Skechers SNL sketch was pretty great.”
Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the comedy sketch series, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.
Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies