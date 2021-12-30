Kardashian family release statement after killing of former manager Angela Kukawski

Nicki Minaj also shared a social media tribute

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 30 December 2021 12:20
Comments
Kourtney Kardashian quits Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Kardashian family have released a statement following the killing of their former manager Angela Kukawski.

Detectives in the US have launched a murder investigation after the death of the celebrity business manager.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian and rapper Nicki Minaj.

The manager, from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was reported missing on 22 December.

Recommended

The following day (23 December), officers from the LAPD and Simi Valley Police Department discovered Kukawski’s body inside her vehicle, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

In a statement to People magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner family wrote: “Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Minaj also took to social media to express condolences for her former manager’s death.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace,” she posted on Instagram.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in