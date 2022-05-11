The Kardashian family cut footage from their Hulu reality show that they felt was “too personal”, a producer has said.

The famous family are executive producers on The Kardashians, a new series which airs on the US streamer and Disney Plus in the UK following the end of their E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons.

While the show has been sold as an “all-access pass” into the lives of Kris Jenner and her daughters, producer Danielle King told Us Weekly that the show was more of a documentary than a straightforward reality show.

King said that “personal boundaries” have led to scenes being cut, explaining: “A lot of their participation in terms of being an executive producer comes in post-production.

“Obviously like any human being, they have boundaries so they can decide what stays in, what stays out of the show.”

She continued: “But they also understand what the show is and so they share just about everything.”

Kris and daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are all listed as executive producers on the series.

The family have recently been involved in a lawsuit with rapper Blac Chyna, who was married to Rob Kardashian from 2016 to 2017.

Chyna had sued Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and two other members of the Kardashian family, alleging they defamed her as being violent and forced the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna after just one season.

The trial concluded on Monday 2 May with the jury deciding that the famous family had not defamed her or interfered in the show’s cancellation and should not pay any damages.