The Kardashian-Jenner clan have filed paperwork requesting money they claim they’re owed by Blac Chyna, following the US model’s loss in a multi-million dollar lawsuit she brought against them.

Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, had alleged that four members of the Kardashian and Jenner family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother and Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

She also claimed that the allegations led to the cancellation of the former couple’s reality show, and the loss of income from television work, club appearances, and social media.

In May, after a two-week trial, a California jury sided with the family, finding that they had not defamed Chyna and declined to award her any damages.

Now, the family is seeking over $390,000 (£324,000) in expensed legal fees to be covered by Chyna, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The amount will be used to cover filing and motion fees, jury fees, service of process, electronic document hosting fees, and electronic filing fees.

Breaking down the sum, the Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney Michael G Rhodes, says the family accumulated over $63,000 (£52,000) in deposition costs, close to $20,000 (£16,000) in court reporter fees, and $184,000 (£153,00) in models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.

Further, $96,000 (£79,000) will be used for miscellaneous fees. However, the total excludes any attorney fees.

The 33-year-old had sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian for $40m (£30m) loss of earnings and more than $60m (£46m) in future earnings.