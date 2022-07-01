Kate Bush criticises ‘poor quality’ fake merchandise after Stranger Things resurgence

English singer’s popularity skyrocked after her song ‘Running Up That Hill’ featured in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series

Inga Parkel
Friday 01 July 2022 21:16
Comments

Resurfaced video shows Kate Bush making chaotic cup of tea

Kate Bush has criticised the large amounts of “poor quality” fake merch that is reportedly circulating.

The English singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few weeks, after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” was featured heavily in the latest season of Stranger Things.

After the Netflix series debuted, the song reached UK No 1 on 17 June. It has since remained at the top of the charts.

Amid Bush’s revived fame, she has released a message on her official website, warning fans of “unofficial merchandise”.

“I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there,” she wrote.

Recommended

“I haven’t seen it myself but I keep getting reports that there’s a huge amount: T-shirts, etc – some of which is very poor quality, some of which is pretty good and could be mistaken for being official.”

She added: “The only official merchandise is the already existing material that’s available through the official websites.”

Kate Bush

(Getty)

Bush further praised Stranger Things’ newly released volume two, saying, “They’re just through the roof”.

“I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.”

Recently, the singer broke three Guinness World Records, including the longest time for a track to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, oldest female artist to reach No 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and longest gap between No 1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

The Stranger Things season finale – released today (1 July) – sent fans into a tizzy after Netflix crashed during its release.

Recommended

Read The Independent’s full review of season four volume 2 here.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in