Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has reached 100 million views on YouTube following its recent resurgence in the charts.

The track was a significant part of the fourth season of Stranger Things and as a result, its popularity soared with fans of the show.

In June, the song reached number one on the UK charts, 37 years after it was first released. Renewed interest in “Running Up That Hill” has also given Bush her first top 10 song in the US.

Now, the song has hit another landmark, having surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

The music video was first uploaded to the platform in January 2011 to Kate Bush’s channel.

As of 25 May, it had accumulated 48.2 million views. Two days later, on 27 May – following the release of volume one of Stranger Things season four – views of Bush’s atmospheric music video began to rise.

Bush has voiced her delight at people discovering her song through the show. She took time to explain the track’s meaning to new fans and thanked Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers for their inclusion of her work.

Kate Bush: Before The Dawn live at The Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London, Britain - 26 Aug 2014 ( Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

“The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!” Bush, 63, wrote on her blog, ahead of topping the UK charts.

“Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”