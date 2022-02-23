Viewers of Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek have sent messages of support and encouragement after the intimate documentary about Covid recovery aired on Tuesday (22 February).

Good Morning Britain co-host Garraway took part in the film, which explores her life as a carer for husband Derek Draper.

Draper caught Covid in March 2020 and was put into an induced coma by doctors, spending a total of 374 days in hospital.

Since then, he has received specialist treatment at a clinic in Monterrey, Mexico. He is set to return for more procedures for 28 days next month.

The film showed their lives as he returned home to live with Garraway and their children, Darcey and Billy. Though she has been grateful to have her husband back, the broadcaster revealed that she’d been dealing with “terrible loneliness” while caring for him.

“I still hope we’ll have a happy ending, but ultimately it just feels unsustainable,” Garraway admitted.

People who watched the film have since used social media to share their thoughts, with many finding the candid nature of the footage deeply moving.

“Immensely moved by Caring for Derek,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thank you for sharing your collective story with such authenticity. A tremendous help to many others.”

Derek Draper reunites with children after Covid hospitalisation (ITV)

“What a beautiful family you have. I'm smiling and crying watching you all this evening,” a second viewer shared.

Some were particularly impressed with Garraway’s strength in handling the situation, calling her an “inspiration”.

“Kate Garraway is some woman, honestly she is unreal… I can’t even see the [TV] for sobbing,” claimed one fan.

Others praised the documentary for showing the realities of Draper’s condition and how his life has been changed after suffering from the virus.

“I loved the complete honesty and the difficulties that Derek is facing,” tweeted one viewer. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing how difficult it is for Derek and how exhausted he is. The hugs he gave Darcey and Bill was beautiful.”

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek can be streamed now on ITV Hub.