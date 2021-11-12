Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway was left flustered on today’s show (12 November) when her phone alarm repeatedly went off live on air.

The presenter and her co-host Ben Shephard had been looking through the morning’s papers with politician Jacqui Smith and broadcaster Iain Dale when her mobile phone erupted.

Garraway was caught by surprise, and she attempted to turn the alarm off but was interrupted once again 10 minutes later as the group started to talk about COP26.

As the alarm sounded for the second time, Garraway said: “Oh for goodness sake, I’m really sorry. What the hell is going on? Oh my God.”

Shephard called for the studio manager to take away the phone, and Garraway said: “Shall we just remove it from the studio?”

She added: “How many alarms have I set? I’m blaming the kids, there was another one set for 6.45am.”

Shephard joked: “You really should be somewhere, Kate Garraway!”

Garraway then confirmed she had switched off all of her alarms and said she was “so embarrassed”.

Earlier this year, Garraway released a documentary, Finding Derek, about her husband Derek Draper’s hospitalisation for coronavirus.

This Christmas, ITV will be releasing a follow-up film, Caring for Derek, that will look at the realities of life after bringing him home from the hospital.