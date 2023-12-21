Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain viewers have accused Ranvir Singh of “interrupting” and speaking over her guests and co-host live on air.

The presenter stood in for Kate Garraway on Thursday (21 December), while her husband Derek Draper “fights for his life” in hospital after suffering a “massive heart attack”.

Singh was joined by fellow presenter Ben Shephard during the show, with the pair sitting down to interview guests including Clare Balding.

Balding discussed her love of dogs, explaining that, as a child, she even thought she was a dog. However, the pair ended up speaking over each other throughout the interview, which viewers at home were quick to notice.

“Six times Ranvir has interrupted Clare Balding & Ben in less than 5 mins! Someone tell her!” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer questioned: “Is Ranvir interviewing herself?”

One commenter echoed: “Seriously, why doesn’t Ranvir just interview herself? She monopolises every discussion and butts in on anyone else finishing their sentences for them…”

One tweet read: “Can Ranvir please for the love of God let the people she’s speaking to actually answer without interruption. It’s chaotic.”

“TV presenters should be like good football refs... where the game is more important than the ref,” another post read, calling on Singh to “take note”.

The Independent has contacted Singh’s representatives and ITV for comment.

It’s not the first time fans have noticed Singh interrupting those appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside her. Similar criticisms have been made about the presenter when she hosted with Ed Balls in February and August this year.

Singh announced on Wednesday (20 December) while standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled show that she would be covering for Garraway during the following episode of Good Morning Britain.

Garraway is looking after husband Derek Draper amid his latest health scare. The former political advisor has had a number of health problems since being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in March 2020. He is currently in hospital seriously ill after having a heart attack.

Covering Lorraine on Monday (18 December), Singh said: “We must send our best wishes to Kate and husband Derek. As you might have seen in the news over the weekend, he’s in a serious condition. Our hearts go out to both of them.”

Dr Hilary Jones added: “It’s been a tough time over the last three-and-a-half years,” with Singh agreeing: “Derek has taken a turn for the worst. We wish them all the best.”