Kate McKinnon breaks silence to explain why she quit SNL after a decade

Kate McKinnon has opened up about her departure from Saturday Night Live.

The 38-year-old comedian and actor quit the comedy sketch show earlier this year, along with co-stars Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson.

Now, in a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, McKinnon has broken her silence and explained why, after 11 years on the show, “it was time” for her to leave.

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was to be on Saturday Night Live,” she said.

“So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

When asked whether she would be watching the forthcoming season of the long-running comedy, she admitted: “I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much.”

“It’s my family,” McKinnon continued. “It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to take The Bachelorette and watch it.’”

Kate McKinnon on ‘SNL’ (NBC)

During her time on SNL, the comedian famously parodied former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and late Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among a host of other celebrities.

Meanwhile, McKinnon’s long-tenured run – making her the series’ longest-running female cast member – earned her nine Emmy nominations throughout the years, including a nod for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, which take place this coming September.