Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Crown season 6 finds its Kate Middleton as Netflix drama jumps ever close in time

Middleton will appear as a character in Netflix drama’s final season

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 September 2022 08:36
Comments
The Crown season 4 trailer

The Crown has found its Kate Middleton.

Netflix has been hunting for actors to play Middleton in the sixth and final season of the show, which will show her meeting Prince William at St Andrew’s university in 2001.

Middleton will be played by newcomer Meg Bellamy.

It has also been revealed that two new actors have been cast to play Prince William, with each starring as the royal when he’s aged 16 and then 21. The actors are newcomers Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey.

Variety reports that The Crown will be Bellamy’s professional acting debut; she secured the role after submitting an audition tape, having read about the casting on social media.

Recommended

Production on the sixth season will begin later this year, just before the release of season five on Netflix.

Prince William meeting Kate Middleton will feature in ‘The Crown’ season six

(Getty Images)

The next run of Peter Morgan’s drama series will see yet another cast shake-up, with Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville set to play Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in