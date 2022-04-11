Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton will star together in the British anthology TV series I Am.

Winslet, 46, and Threapleton, 21, will star in the first feature-length episode of the acclaimed Channel 4 drama from Dominic Savage.

Each episode of the female-led series is developed by Savage in collaboration with his leading stars, who each have a personal connection to the stories they are acting out. Previous leads have included Suranne Jones and Vicky McClure.

The mother and daughter’s episode, titled “I Am Ruth” will begin filming later this month. The plot has not yet been disclosed.

I Am is the second project Winslet and Threapleton have starred in together, after sharing the screen in the Alan Rickman-directed 2014 period drama A Little Chaos.

The film also starred Rickman, Stanley Tucci and Matthias Schoenaerts, and followed talented landscape artists who become romantically entangled while building a garden in King Louis XIV’s palace at Versailles.

Aside from A Little Chaos, Threapleton’s other previous acting credit is the 2020 Italian movie Shadows, about sisters who survive a catastrophic event and live in the woods with their strict mother.

Mia Threapleton giving an interview about ‘Shadows’ (Galway Film Fleadh YouTube)

She will also soon be seen in the new TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons, co-starring Lesley Manville.

Threapleton is the daughter of Winslet and British director Jim Threapleton, who were married between 1998 and 2001.

Jim Threapleton, Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet in 2001 (Dennis Stone/Shutterstock)

Winslet has previously said of her daughter’s career: “What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname, so that initial job out of the gate [Shadows], she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea she was my daughter.

“And, of course, that was my biggest fear.”