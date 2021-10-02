American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.

The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.

“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”

The TikTok star, born in Ohio, had more than 75,000 followers and 1.5 million likes on the video platform, on which she shared content about her husband and children.

Her last video, posted on 29 September, was captioned: “Literally in school pick up line.”

Ballman’s friend and fellow TikTok star, Allison Burton aka itsallietaylor, shared a collage of photos of them together, writing: “My beautiful soul sister, my best friend, my everything is now in heaven. I can’t seem to understand why her?

“My heart is broken Katelyn… please watch over your babies, family, friends and me as I need it more than anything right now. I love you so f***ing much Katelyn.’

Ballman’s mother-in-law Kim Williams-Wurtz shared her a tribute, too, adding: “I write a post tonight that I never thought in a million years I would every have to write. My precious, beautiful, loving, compassionate, kind, happy, joyful and so much more daughter-in-love passed away suddenly yesterday.”

She called Ballman a “lil spit fire” and praised her “love and compassion”.