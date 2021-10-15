Married with Children star taken to hospital after getting hit by a car

Katey Sagal has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, a Tesla hit the 67-year-old actor this morning (15 October) after turning a corner and not seeing her.

They report that the driver of the vehicle stayed with Sagal after the incident and that no drugs or alcohol are involved.

Sagal was transported to hospital by ambulance where she remains receiving treatment for her injuries which are not believed to be serious.

TMZ say the Sons of Anarchy star is expected to be released today (15 October).

No arrests were made after the incident and it is not known whether the driver of the vehicle was written up by the police.

Sagal is currently starring in Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, as Louise Goldufski, the wife of John Goodman’s character, Dan.

She rose to fame in the late 1980s in hit sitcom, Married with Children before gaining later acclaim for her dramatic role in Sons of Anarchy alongside Ron Perlman and Charlie Hunnam.

Sagal is also known for voicing Leela in Matt Groening’s sci-fi animation, Futurama.

Sagal is married to Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter. They have one child together, born through a surrogacy.