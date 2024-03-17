For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katherine Ryan has revealed she hasn’t been asked back to Celebrity Gogglebox after her appearance on the show last year.

The comedian announced she would be joining the cast of the programme last June, and appeared on the fifth series alongside Fearne Cotton, Davina McCall, Denise Van Outen, Gok Wan and Duncan James.

The 40-year-old mother of three said she ”loved” appearing on the Channel 4 programme alongside her husband Bobby Kootstra- but the pair haven’t been asked back.

“I’m not sure that we were the best fit for Celebrity Gogglebox,” the comic told The Sun.

“Only because we were new and there are so many other families and couples on there, that I don’t think we were on it very much.”

She confirmed they haven’t been invited to return.

“We haven’t been asked back so far, but that’s okay. Like I’m not right for everything. I loved the opportunity because it’s a show that we watch.”

Ryan shared that she enjoyed “people getting to know Bobby a little bit more” and said the show had helped her husband and childhood sweetheart “come out of his shell”.

Although the couple haven’t been asked back, the comedian said she “would love to be of more use on it.”

The comic admitted her brief appearance had led her to wonder how she could be funnier.

The comedian revealed her and her husband haven’t been invited back on to the show (Channel 4)

“I’m wondering like, how I can be funnier. You know, I’m not going to lie and pretend I didn’t notice that I’m on it for like five seconds.

“It’s alright, it’s ok to like to participate and be on something for five seconds. I’m not as funny as Ronan and Martin Kemp, I’m maybe not as funny as Ryland and his mum.”

Celebrity Gogglebox is based on the original Gogglebox series which sees viewers react to TV shows and movies from their sofas. The star-studded version has seen the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Spice Girl Mel C and Roman Kemp.

Ryan insisted there were no hard feelings despite her brief stint on the show and the fact she hadn’t been asked back so far.

“That’s fine, I still loved the show, it was an honour to participate.”