Katherine Ryan tells Kardashians ‘don’t treat us like idiots’ over plastic surgery denial

Katherine Ryan has accused the Kardashian sisters of being dishonest about having plastic surgery.

Most of the Kardashians have claimed not to have had plastic surgery – only saying they have had minor procedures such as lip fillers – except Kourtney who said she has had breast implants.

Speaking on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To..., Ryan said she believes the sisters are candid about unusual procedures such as vampire facials in order to cover up the surgery they have had.

“I know they have Dr Jason Diamond, he is the family dermatologist,” said Ryan. “So he’s doing a lot of the peels and the lasers, they also go to Simon Ourian. Jason Diamond is a surgeon he does face lifts and things as well, but I don’t think he does any surgery on them.

“I think they’re offering these two guys as smoke screens to be like, ‘Here’s who I go to for a lovely gentle vampire facial,’ but there’s someone with the fat gun in the back and that’s the person whose name I need.”

She added: “That’s not a criticism, it’s like, don’t treat me like an idiot, there’s a point where we have to be honest and share the wealth.

“Because if people do choose to participate in this trend of changing your body, which is a really contentious issue and I’m not saying anyone should, but there’s a danger of if you don’t know who to go to, then you put yourself in harm’s way, and fly somewhere and meet someone who doesn’t have a licence and I don’t want that for people.”

In February, Ryan shut down Instagram users who criticised her for “going too far with plastic surgery”.

The star of The Duchess received a message from a follower that said: “Hi Katherine, I think you are absolutely fab, but I feel you have gone to far [sic] with the plastic surgery.”

Replying to the comment, Ryan wrote: “Hi Clare, I got breast implants in 2004 and nothing else. Suck my d*** b****. Have a great day! X”

Earlier this month, an unedited, natural-looking photograph of Khloe Kardashian started circulating online after it was published by a member of her team.

The media personality’s representatives then urged various Instagram accounts to remove copies of the photo.

According to a report by Page Six, many handles that reposted the image and praised it as “beautiful” received “legal threats” calling for its removal, as the photograph was apparently not approved by the star.