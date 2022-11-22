Katherine Ryan tells Louis Theroux about ‘open secret’ of alleged sexual abuser
Canadian comic refused to name the alleged perpetrator
Katherine Ryan has made further comments on an alleged sexual predator in the entertainment industry, claiming that he is an “open secret”.
Earlier this year, the Canadian comic accused a fellow comedian of being a sexual predator, stating that she had repeatedly called him out on set of an unidentified TV programme.
Speaking to Louis Theroux on Tuesday’s (22 November) episode of his self-titled BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews, Ryan shared her belief that the alleged abuser is a “perpetrator of sexual assault”.
“It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation,” the former 8 out of 10 Cats panellist said.
“I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”
She added: “We’ve seen what happens to the people who talk about alleged predators.”
Ryan reiterated that “it’s not my story to tell” as “no one has perpetrated any sexual assaults against me”.
“But this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault,” she continued.
“I, in front of loads of people, in the format of the show said to this person’s face that they are a predator.”
When Ryan first shared the allegations with Sara Pascoe on her Prime Video series Backstage with Katherine Ryan, she had said at the time: “It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof.”
If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.
