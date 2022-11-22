Katherine Ryan tells Louis Theroux about ‘open secret’ of alleged sexual abuser

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Katherine Ryan has made further comments on an alleged sexual predator in the entertainment industry, claiming that he is an “open secret”.

Earlier this year, the Canadian comic accused a fellow comedian of being a sexual predator, stating that she had repeatedly called him out on set of an unidentified TV programme.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on Tuesday’s (22 November) episode of his self-titled BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews, Ryan shared her belief that the alleged abuser is a “perpetrator of sexual assault”.

“It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation,” the former 8 out of 10 Cats panellist said.

“I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”

She added: “We’ve seen what happens to the people who talk about alleged predators.”

Ryan reiterated that “it’s not my story to tell” as “no one has perpetrated any sexual assaults against me”.

Katherine Ryan and Louis Theroux (Getty Images)

“But this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault,” she continued.

“I, in front of loads of people, in the format of the show said to this person’s face that they are a predator.”

When Ryan first shared the allegations with Sara Pascoe on her Prime Video series Backstage with Katherine Ryan, she had said at the time: “It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.