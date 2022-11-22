Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katherine Ryan tells Louis Theroux about ‘open secret’ of alleged sexual abuser

Canadian comic refused to name the alleged perpetrator

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:16
Comments
Katherine Ryan In Trouble trailer Netflix

Katherine Ryan has made further comments on an alleged sexual predator in the entertainment industry, claiming that he is an “open secret”.

Earlier this year, the Canadian comic accused a fellow comedian of being a sexual predator, stating that she had repeatedly called him out on set of an unidentified TV programme.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on Tuesday’s (22 November) episode of his self-titled BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews, Ryan shared her belief that the alleged abuser is a “perpetrator of sexual assault”.

“It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation,” the former 8 out of 10 Cats panellist said.

“I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”

Recommended

She added: “We’ve seen what happens to the people who talk about alleged predators.”

Ryan reiterated that “it’s not my story to tell” as “no one has perpetrated any sexual assaults against me”.

Katherine Ryan and Louis Theroux

(Getty Images)

“But this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault,” she continued.

“I, in front of loads of people, in the format of the show said to this person’s face that they are a predator.”

Recommended

When Ryan first shared the allegations with Sara Pascoe on her Prime Video series Backstage with Katherine Ryan, she had said at the time: “It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof.”

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in