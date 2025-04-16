Katherine Ryan admits major regret after falling foul of Ofcom investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Katherine Ryan has expressed "remorse" after repeatedly mentioning Gousto recipe boxes on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, according to an Ofcom report.

Ryan repeatedly referenced the recipe boxes during the cooking and chat show co-hosted by Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, prompting an investigation by the media regulator.

Ofcom acknowledged that mentioning a brand can be "editorially justified" under TV rules on commercial references. But it said Ryan’s repeated promotion of the meal kit went beyond acceptable limits.

Channel 4 responded to the investigation by stating that "further training" had been provided to Sunday Brunch staff.

Ofcom said the issue had therefore been resolved.

Katherine Ryan was found to have promoted Gousto during a guest appearance on Sunday Brunch ( PA )

Channel 4 said “the presenters were transparent about Ms Ryan’s commercial connection with Gousto”, according to the Ofcom report, and her campaign with the company.

However, the broadcaster added the “repeated references to Gousto were unsolicited, unscripted, spontaneous, outside the scope of the agreed contribution and clearly not part of the editorial intent”.

Channel 4 told Ofcom: “Ms Ryan was spoken to by a member of the editorial team.

“She expressed remorse at having strayed from the agreed script and gave her assurances that there would be no more mentions of Gousto in the programme.”

Ofcom said Ryan’s references to the brand, such as saying “it makes it so much easier being a working mum”, were clearly “promotional”.

The media watchdog also said Ryan had “extensive experience as a former guest and presenter on the programme”, and after she was spoken to during the break the “additional references to Gousto were minimal”.

Channel 4 also said that “ideally Ms Ryan would have been interrupted earlier.

“However, in a live setting, the timing of any intervention can be in the moment a difficult judgement-call for both gallery and presenter (and) any explanation, apology or further reference to the brand could have exacerbated the situation.”

The broadcaster said it “takes ‘compliance with the code extremely seriously’ and that after the live show ‘refresher training’ had been given by Channel 4’s ‘legal & compliance department’ to the Sunday Brunch production team and to the Channel 4 editorial staff”.

Ofcom said: “We recognised the swift actions of the programme producers and presenter during the live segment, followed by the discussion with the guest during the subsequent advertisement break.

“We also took into account the additional references to Gousto were minimal, in the context of the overall programme, unscripted and wholly unexpected by the production team and presenters at the time of broadcast.

“Ofcom acknowledges that despite extensive preparation to ensure compliance with the Code.”

The broadcaster added that “given the circumstances of this case, in particular, the steps taken during and after the incident, our decision is that this matter is resolved”.

Canadian Ryan, 41, is known for her comedy panel appearances as well as starring in the semi-autobiographical comedy series The Duchess on Netflix and Sky Comedy show Romantic Getaway with comedian Romesh Ranganathan

Ryan and Channel 4 have been contacted for comment.