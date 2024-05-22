Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis arrested and charged with DUI

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a three-car collision on Monday (20 May).

Dennis, 32, was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina just after 10pm local time and asked to complete a sobriety test, according to a police report obtained by The Independent.

A responding officer described Dennis as appearing impaired with “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person”. She was subsequently arrested and booked for a DUI.

The reality star is required to appear in court on 4 June. The Independent was unable to locate a representative for Dennis.

The TV personality left Bravo’s Southern Charm after eight seasons in January 2023. The series chronicles the lives of a group socialites in Charleston, South Carolina.

News of Dennis’s arrest comes months after a vehicle registered in her name was involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Carolina.

Kathryn Dennis starred in eight seasons of ‘Southern Charm’ ( Berkeley County Detention Center )

The SUV, which was later found at Dennis’s residence, struck a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School, state highway patrol told People at the time.

The publication, citing a “knowledgeable source” reported that Dennis was involved in the alleged incident.

Dennis shares custody of her son, 7, and daughter, 9, with fellow Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, 61, whom she met on the show. The former couple have battled for custody and traded allegations since their split in 2016.

In 2018, Ravenel faced two accusations of sexual assault. Ashley Perkins, a Florida-based real estate agent, claimed that Ravenel sexually battered her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after meeting him on the dating app Tinder in December 2015.

Dawn Ledwell, the former nanny of Ravenel's children with Dennis, later claimed Ravenel assaulted her after a night out with his friends.

Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September of that year.

On 11 September 2019, Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in connection with an attack on Ledwell. He paid a $500 fine and agreed to donate an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding sexual assault survivors, but served no jail time.