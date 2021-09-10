Actor Kathryn Prescott has been badly injured after being hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York.

Her sister, Megan, shared the news on social media, writing that her sister had “narrowly avoided paralysis” and was “lucky to be alive”.

Prescott is best known for playing the role of Emily Fitch on the British teen drama Skins, while Megan played her twin sister, Katie.

Prescott’s injuries include a broken pelvis, as well as broken bones in both of her legs, her foot, and her left hand.

According to Megan’s Instagram post, doctors are optimistic that Prescott will be able to make a full recovery.

In the message, Megan also claimed she had been denied an emergency request to enter the US due to Covid restrictions, despite having been double-vaccinated and having completed a negative PCR test.

“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening,” she wrote. “My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on 7 September.

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis... She is alone in New York with no family members.

“I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24-hour care even after she leaves the hospital.”

After her role in Skins, Prescott appeared in series including Finding Carter and Robot Chicken.