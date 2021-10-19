Katie Couric says Matt Lauer allegations were ‘devastating’ and ‘disgusting’

Katie Couric says learning of the allegations of sexual misconduct faced by Matt Lauer was “devastating” and “disgusting”.

Couric and Lauer co-hosted the Today show for years until Couric’s departure in 2006.

Lauer was fired from the Today show in 2017 amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

In 2019, a former colleague alleged that Lauer had raped her during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Lauer denied all allegations in an open letter published in 2019.

Couric, whose memoire Going There will be published later this month, told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show on Tuesday (19 October) that she and Lauer have “no relationship” anymore.

“As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing,” she said. “It was really devastating, but also disgusting.

“I think what I realised is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew, and I tried to understand why he behaved the way he he did, and why he was so reckless and callous, and honestly abusive to other women.”

Going There will be published on 26 October by Little, Brown and Company.