Katie Holmes shares sceptical thoughts on Dawson’s Creek reboot: ‘I’m not sure’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katie Holmes has offered up her thoughts on a potential Dawson’s Creek reboot.

Airing from 1998 to 2003, the drama followed a group of teenagers living in Massachusetts. Holmes starred opposite James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

Speaking as part of the Kering Women in Motion talk series at Cannes Film Festival, Holmes, 44, confirmed that there had been discussions over the years about bringing the show back.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” she said, as reported by Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit.

“It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

Adding that the cast had “often talked about it”, Holmes continued: “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.’”

Last month, Jackson shared his shocked reaction after learning that a scene from the hit Nineties show had gone viral 25 years after it first aired.

Holmes spoke at the panel on Thursday (Getty Images for Kering)

“Twitter has its ups and downs,” he said, “but one of the things I love about Twitter is, man, people get into it… There’s like a forensic analysis of this 25-year-old TV show.”

Holmes recently spoke about raising her daughter Suri, who she had with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and how her daughter’s childhood in the spotlight had now made her a more protective mother.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Holmes said of the 16-year-old.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”