Katie Hopkins is being lampooned after being dropped from a celebrity version of Big Brother in Australia.

The British far-right commentator, who became famous on The Apprentice in 2007, caused a social media firestorm on Saturday (17 July) after revealing she had been granted entry to Australia to take part in the reality show, titled Big Brother VIP.

After her arrival, Hopkins was placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel in Sydney – however, she reportedly told her follows in a now-deleted Instagram Live video that she had deliberately broke the rules by opening her hotel room door without wearing a mask.

Big Brother VIP bosses have now cancelled her appearance, with a statement reading: “Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.”

People learning the news in the UK were delighted with the turn of events.

“I could not be happier,” one Twitter user wrote, with another adding: “Katie Hopkins signed up for Big Brother Australia. Goes over and mocks them for how they’re handling Covid-19. Katie Hopkins instantly sacked from Big Brother Australia. I mean, this makes me really happy.”

“So it looks like Channel 7 have dumped Katie Hopkins from Big Brother. Unfortunately, she won’t have to quarantine for 2 weeks when she gets back to the UK. That would have been special,” another tweet read.

“Katie Hopkins becomes the first person to be voted out before entering the Big Brother house,” one message quipped.

Channel 7 is being criticised for hiring Hopkins in the first place, due to her history of offensive remarks.

Caitlyn Jenner has also been granted entry into Australia to participate in the show. It’s currently unknown what other celebrities will be entering the house.