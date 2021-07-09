Katie Price has defending travelling to a red-listed country to undergo a number of cosmetic surgery procedures.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the TV personality and former glamour model said she took steps to ensure her trip was safe.

“I went to a red country, but at the same time I’m working, I’m doing my YouTube,” she said.

“You have to follow the protocol, you can’t be silly, so I knew by going to a red country I’d literally be in a hospital, I wasn’t mixing with anyone else. It was literally hospital, then we flew to [an] amber [list] country, stayed in a villa in the middle of the hills away from everyone.”

People arriving into the UK who have been in a red-listed country in the last 10 days must quarantine in a hotel. Anyone entering the UK from an amber-listed country must quarantine for 10 days at home or the place they are staying.

Price, who had full body liposuction in Turkey, said she would not have made the trip if she hadn’t had both her coronavirus vaccines.

She said she wanted to lose weight she had gained after breaking both her feet, and compared her decision to undergo the surgery as fixing a dent on a car.

“It’s like a car, you have an MoT, if you get a scratch or a dent on your car, you fix it, and that’s how I feel about my body,” she said.