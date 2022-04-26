One contestant on American Idol has wowed the judges, earning herself a comparison to Billie Eilish.

Emyrson Flora impressed the audience with her performance on the singing competition series.

The 16-year-old performed a rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit song “Driver’s Licence”.

Judge Lionel Richie praised the singer’s “old, settled cry”.

“When that cry comes out, regardless of whatever else you’re thinking, it’s believable, the whole essence of this thing, is to make sure we feel what you’re singing,” said the “Stuck On You” singer.

Katy Perry similarly applauded the “cry” in Flora’s voice, comparing it to the voice of Eilish.

”Your unique special sauce is that cry, and especially holding the room when it’s quiet – it’s a little like Billie Eilish,” Perry said. “She doesn’t have to sing crazy notes, she can have the whole crowd in the palm of her hands by being quiet, and you do that so, so well.”

Some viewers at home agreed with Perry, with one person writing: “Emyrson Flora does sound hauntingly reminiscent of Billie Eilish but has a higher pitch to her tone. This sounded great in her voice and def showed us her lane.”

Another added: “Emyrson is kinda Billie Eilish.”

Also on the panel, country singer Luke Bryan agreed with his fellow judges, calling the Cleveland singer’s performance “timeless and classy”.