Katy Perry compares American Idol contestant to Billie Eilish after ‘beautiful’ performance
Some viewers at home agreed with the judge’s comment
One contestant on American Idol has wowed the judges, earning herself a comparison to Billie Eilish.
Emyrson Flora impressed the audience with her performance on the singing competition series.
The 16-year-old performed a rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit song “Driver’s Licence”.
Judge Lionel Richie praised the singer’s “old, settled cry”.
“When that cry comes out, regardless of whatever else you’re thinking, it’s believable, the whole essence of this thing, is to make sure we feel what you’re singing,” said the “Stuck On You” singer.
Katy Perry similarly applauded the “cry” in Flora’s voice, comparing it to the voice of Eilish.
”Your unique special sauce is that cry, and especially holding the room when it’s quiet – it’s a little like Billie Eilish,” Perry said. “She doesn’t have to sing crazy notes, she can have the whole crowd in the palm of her hands by being quiet, and you do that so, so well.”
Some viewers at home agreed with Perry, with one person writing: “Emyrson Flora does sound hauntingly reminiscent of Billie Eilish but has a higher pitch to her tone. This sounded great in her voice and def showed us her lane.”
Another added: “Emyrson is kinda Billie Eilish.”
Also on the panel, country singer Luke Bryan agreed with his fellow judges, calling the Cleveland singer’s performance “timeless and classy”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies