Katy Perry fans react to ‘hilarious’ slip-up as trousers split during American Idol performance
‘Gotta love her,’ wrote one fan. ‘S*** happens’
It’s not quite the biggest unscripted TV moment of the week, but Katy Perry has delighted fans with an unplanned snafu in her latest appearance on American Idol.
The singer-songwriter, who serves as a judge on the hit US reality show, accidentally split her trousers open while performing.
As it becomes clear what happened, the crowd could be heard laughing and cheering, while fellow judge Lionel Richie looked on in astonishment.
Perry then asked for gaffa tape to cover up the split, with members of the crew using bright yellow tape to conspicuously cover up the area.
Viewers reacted in amusement to the moment, sharing their thoughts on social media.
“Gotta love her,” wrote one fan. “S*** happens. Keep on loving life, and making people smile.”
“I totally love the way Katy Perry just takes everything in her stride! Just brilliant,” wrote another.
“Ahahahah I love how she was singing ‘be a teenage dream’ and then they ripped XD Katy is hilarious without even trying,” laughed someone else.
Another fan commented: “This was a wholesome good laugh. Love her.”
A few weeks ago, Perry was filmed walking off the set of American Idol after her fellow judges refused to send a contestant – the granddaughter of soul legend Aretha Franklin – through to the next round.
