Kay Mellor: Fat Friends and Band of Gold writer dies aged 71
Kay Mellor, who wrote hit series including Girlfriends, Fat Friends, Band of Gold and The Syndicate, has died aged 71.
A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.
“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”
More to follow.
