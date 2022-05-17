Kay Mellor, who wrote hit series including Girlfriends, Fat Friends, Band of Gold and The Syndicate, has died aged 71.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

