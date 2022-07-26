Kaya Scodelario has shared some insight into her time filming Skins during the late 2000s after watching Euphoria.

The actor portrayed teenager Effy Stonem in the first four seasons of the E4 sitcom, which followed the lives of students during their two years at sixth form.

With storylines that featured sex, drug abuse, depression and suicide, it was often considered controversial and an extreme portrayal of teen life.

Since its launch in 2019, Euphoria has often been described as the Gen Z answer to Skins, with many of the same themes featuring in the Zendaya-fronted HBO drama.

In a new TikTok video, Scodelario looked back on her work as a teenager in light of seeing Euphoria for the first time.

“Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17-year-olds then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14,” her caption reads.

The short clip features her face moving from a shocked expression to one more neutral as she “recalls” her own work.

Kaya Scodelario reacts to ‘Euphoria’ on TikTok (TikTok / Kaya Scodelario)

In a further caption, Scodelario wrote: “Will always be grateful. But yeah safeguarding really wasn’t a thing back then…”

In response to her video, Scodelario’s followers joined her in reminiscing over some of the content in Skins.

“Euphoria is like the PG version of Skins,” one fan commented.

Others took the opportunity to specifically point out Scodelario’s character as particularly shocking.

“Effy makes Euphoria look like a Disney show”, one fan quipped, while another wrote: “Effy ran so them Euphoria characters could walk.”