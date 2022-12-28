Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kaye Adams celebrated her 60th birthday on Loose Women today (28 December), and admitted she had previously lied to her daughter about her age.

The TV presenter, who competed on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, said her daughter Charley only discovered her real age when her mother turned 50.

Fellow Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan said on the show: “You really had a serious block about admitting how old you were to the point your kids thought you were 10 years younger.”

To which Adams replied: “I feel ashamed. I was an older mum and felt a bit embarrassed with the younger mums at the school gates.

“But I took her [Charley] to a café after school and told her that mummy was 10 years older than I’d told her.

“I know it was bonkers, it was stupid.”

Adams was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly this year, with presenter Hamza Yassin going on to win the series.

Kaye Adams (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

After she was booted off, Adams revealed she had an “awkward” encounter with a fan in the wake of being eliminated.

Adams left the show with professional dance partner Kai Widdrington, who made it through to the final in 2021 with AJ Odudu.

Earlier this year, Adams launched a new podcast called How to be 60 with Kaye Adams, which you can listen to here.