Keeping Up with the Kardashians releases tense new trailer for reunion special

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has released a first trailer for the show’s forthcoming reunion episode.

The hit reality series is airing its final ever episode today (10 June) but the family has revealed that they have already filmed a two-part reunion special, which is due to air next week.

Kim Kardashian shared the short teaser clip on Twitter yesterday (9 June), accompanied by the caption: “Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making.”

She added that the special will air its first part next Thursday on 17 June on E! Entertainment. The second instalment will air one week later on Thursday 24 June.

The teaser video shows the family – Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick – sit down with TV host Andy Cohen.

Things appear to get heated when the family members confront one another over a number of subjects, including Disick’s history of substance abuse.

“For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners,” says Cohen.

It was announced in September last year that after 14 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be coming to an end.

However, fans were delighted to hear that a new Kardashian-Jenner show will be coming to Hulu in the US later this year. UK viewers will be able to tune in through Star on Disney Plus.