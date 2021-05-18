Keir Starmer is reportedly considering starring in a “fly-on-the-wall documentary” and people are already comparing it to The Thick of It.

As reported by The Times , the Labour leader is said to be in talks with a production company about producing a documentary series about being the leader of the opposition, with the hope that it will show more of his personality to the electorate.

After the story was reported on Tuesday (18 May), many social media users compared the concept to the BBC mockumentary The Thick of It, with the show’s name trending on Twitter in response.

“Literally nobody asked for another season of The Thick of It,” one commenter wrote, while another joked that they’d watch “as long as Malcolm Tucker’s in it”.

“I know that The Thick of It references are passé but this really does have the desperate s4 energy of Nicola Murray about it,” one tweet read, referencing Rebecca Front’s hopeless minister.

One Twitter user suggested that the show would be “a cross between The Thick of It and The Office”, while another tweet read: “What if /The Thick of It/, but reality TV?”

“These people really think they’re in The West Wing. They’re not: they’re in The Thick of It,” another joked.

Running from 2005 to 2012, Armando Iannucci’s critically acclaimed comedy series followed the inner workings of the UK government.

It starred Peter Capaldi as spin doctor Malcolm Tucker – said to be based on Alistair Campbell – alongside Chris Addison, James Smith, Front and Joanna Scanlan.