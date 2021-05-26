The Kelly Clarkson Show has been confirmed to take over Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show slot on NBC.

Earlier this month, it was announced that DeGeneres’s talk show would come to an end next year after its upcoming 19th season.

Clarkson’s show, which is owned and produced by NBC, will take over the slot in fall 2022 on NBC-owned stations.

Clarkson’s show is currently in its second season and was renewed late last year for two additional seasons through 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication,” added Tracie Wilson, executive vp, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success.

“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Fans on social media also cheered the development, with one writing, “Kelly Clarkson is known to be genuinely kind. This is wonderful news.”

“Kelly Clarkson stays WINNING,” wrote another fan.

“NATURE IS HEALING,” exclaimed another fan.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show next year, DeGeneres said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

Degeneres also has denied that allegations of a toxic work environment, which bubbled to the surface last summer, had anything to do with her decision to leave, calling the viral reports “very misogynistic”.

“I have to say, if nobody else is saying it, it’s really interesting because I’m a woman and it did feel very misogynistic,” DeGeneres told Savannah Guthrie on Today.

“If it was why I was quitting,” she continued, “I would have not come back this year. I really did think about not coming back … It was devastating. I am a kind person, I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to [DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi], ‘If I was a fan of somebody, even if I loved them, I would think there must be some truth to it, because it’s not stopping.’”