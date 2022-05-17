Fans speculate over why Kelly Clarkson is leaving The Voice
Camila Cabello will fill Clarkson’s position on the judges’ panel this coming fall
Kelly Clarkson has announced she will be exiting her role as judge and coach on The Voice, following an eight-season run.
Since joining the singing competition show in 2014, Clarkson has won four times, including on the latest season with sibling trio Girl Named Tom.
However, on Sunday (15 May), the series’ official Twitter account welcomed Camila Cabello, who will be replacing the “Breakaway” singer as a coach for the next season – alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.
While Clarkson has yet to give an official reason for her departure, fans have speculated her leave likely comes in order to make way for current projects and to spend more time with her two children.
Not only does the singer have her own NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she recently joined the US version of Eurovision, American Song Contest, as a co-host with Snoop Dogg.
In a January Instagram Q&A, Clarkson had hinted at future changes in her personal and professional life.
“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple of changes for me that I can’t say here,” she began.
She continued: “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.
“They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that. I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know, I’m selfish. They’re fun.”
The Voice returns with season 22 on NBC this fall.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies