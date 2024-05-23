Kelly Osbourne says Fashion Police co-host Giuliana Rancic ‘doesn’t exist’ to her

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Osbourne has shared a withering take on her former Fashion Police co-star Giuliana Rancic, nearly a decade after they last worked together.

The TV personality was a co-host on the E! commentary show from 2010 to 2015, and joined fashion critics Joan Rivers, George Kotsiopoulos and Rancic to offer their opinions on the sartorial choices of their fellow celebrities every week.

Osbourne departed the show in 2015 soon after Rancic made a controversial comment regarding Zendaya at the Oscars.

The Challengers star, who was 18 at the time, had styled her hair in temporary dreadlocks for the occasion – an aesthetic choice that led to Rancic quipping that Zendaya “looks like she smells like patchouli oil or weed”.

Rancic’s comment was widely criticised, with Osbourne commenting on Twitter: “You guys do realise that @Zendaya is my friend right?” Rancic later issued an on-air apology for her remark.

In a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, hosted by Kelly, her brother Jack, and parents Sharon and Ozzy, the “Changes” singer dismissed a reference to Rancic.

“We don’t need to give her any f***ing anything,” Kelly, 39, said of Rancic after Sharon referred to her “skinny, blonde” co-host.

Jack then referred to the Zendaya controversy that occurred soon before Kelly’s departure.

Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic ( Getty )

“There’s a very famous actress who, at the time was up-and-coming and making a name for herself, and one of the co-hosts of the show made a really, kinda f***ing racist comment about her hair,” Jack said.

He added that he had not “seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time”, to which Kelly replied that she “wouldn’t know because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Elsewhere in the episode, released on Tuesday (21 May), Kelly praised the late comic and fashion enthusiast Joan Rivers for her guidance while working on Fashion Police.

“The best job I’ve ever had was working under her. It was the closest thing I’ve had to working with my mum,” Kelly recalled.

“She always had my back, she was such a cheerleader for me and made me believe in myself in a way that I never ever ever did until she came into my life. Not having her to learn from every week, like I did, was a huge loss for me.”

The episode also featured Kelly noting that the “stupidest” thing she ever publicly said happened on the talk show, The View, where she made a sarcastic comment about Donald Trump and the Latino community.

“I tried to fall on sarcastic humour, and it came out really wrong,” she admitted.

The Osbournes Podcast is released every Tuesday.