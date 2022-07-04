Kelsey Grammer has given fans an update on the forthcoming Frasier reboot.

The actor is due to reprise his role of Frasier Crane in a revival series of the popular Nineties sitcom for Paramount+.

Appearing on The Talk on Monday (4 July), Grammar explained that the team was “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot”, adding that the show “looks pretty good”.

“I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy,” he said.

Grammer also said that, while no production date was officially confirmed, there had been “some conversations” about filming beginning in October.

“There are a couple of other things coming up,” he said. “We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.”

The Frasier reboot was confirmed in February 2021. The US sitcom that was created as a spin-off of Cheers ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. It starred Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who returns to his hometown of Seattle in Washington as a radio show host, following the end of his marriage.

In April of this year, actor David Hyde Pierce, who played Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother, confirmed that the project was still going ahead, although did not say whether or not he would be involved.

It was initially reported that Grammer’s co-stars Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin were interested in reprising their roles for the reboot.

However, more recent reports had suggested that the series was going to go ahead with only Grammer’s involvement.