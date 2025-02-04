Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Grammer has revealed the reason that he and Ted Danson didn’t speak for 30 years

Grammer, 69, and Danson, 77, starred opposite one another in the long-running sitcom, playing Dr Frasier Crane and Sam Malone, respectively.

In October, the two actors appeared on a podcast during which Danson apologised to Grammer for an incident that led to them falling out and not speaking for three decades.

Now, however, Grammar has specified that there was no single event that led to them feuding. Instead, he seemed to put them blame on himself.

“It got a little blown out of proportion,” he said. “There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt; self-loathing, honestly. It was when I was drinking a lot.

“Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go,’” Grammer recalled.

“And I said, ‘Okay, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it. Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship.”

The actor continued: “Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that.”

Although there was no big fight, the two co-stars ended up not speaking to each other for the better part of 30 years.

It was during a joint appearance last year on their co-star Woody Harrelson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name that Danson publicly took responsibility for the breakdown of their friendship.

“I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years,” Danson told Grammer at the time. “I have a memory of getting angry at you once. It’s stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologising to you.”

Grammar thanked Danson for his words, stating that he also wished they had “spent some more time together”.

“My love for you has always been as easy as the day,” he said. “As easy as the sunrise.”

Danson led Cheers for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993, with Grammer joining the cast in season three as Frasier – who he would go on to play in a successful spin-off series.

In 2023, Frasier was rebooted by Paramount+ with a second season arriving in 2024.

In January this year, however, it was announced that the revival has been cancelled.