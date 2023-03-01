Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ken Bruce’s contract with BBC Radio 2 has been axed early in efforts to scupper promotion for his new show at Greatest Hits Radio, according to insiders.

In January, Bruce announced he would leave the corporation after 45 years to host a show on commercial rival, Greatest Hits Radio.

The veteran presenter, 72, has been on the BBC station since 1984, but told listeners in January: “I’ve done everything it is possible to do at Radio 2.”

In February, he then told his Twitter followers that, while he had intended to fulfil his contract to the end of March, the corporation had decided “it wants me to leave earlier” and his last show will be Friday 3 March.

The decision has been taken to stifle Bruce’s self-promotion ahead of him joining the Bauer-owned station from 3 April, according to sources who spoke to The Times.

“Ken has been treated appallingly after his many years of service,” one insider said. “They don’t want him out there promoting himself when he’s about to move on to another station. They are doing their best to scupper his chances on Greatest Hits.”

A second source claimed that BBC was trying to “claw back control”, adding: “They missed the boat with renegotiating his contract and decided they needed to get back in the driving seat rather than have Ken leading the narrative.”

Dan Cocker, a radio producer who works for the BBC and commercial stations, tweeted: “Greatest Hits are promoting their new asset as much as possible. Ken’s name, image and voice are everywhere. Radio 2 recognise Ken is now a Greatest Hits brand and every extra moment he’s in a BBC studio is free advertising for his new gig.”

Ken Bruce (BBC)

He added: “It’s an unworkable position for Radio 2. They have no choice but to let him go sooner rather than later. They’ve also been generous. Any commercial network would have let him go immediately after announcing his intended departure. Giving him a week to say goodbye is generous.”

Bruce will be temporarily replaced by Gary Davies on BBC Radio 2 until Vernon Kay steps into the 9.30am slot in May.

Matt Deegan, creative director of Folder Media, said: “If Ken finished at Radio 2 on Friday and then started at Greatest Hits on Monday, it makes it very easy for listeners to switch across. With Radio 2 inserting an additional three weeks, it does give the chance for some listeners to calm a little while Gary Davies takes over.”

A Radio 2 spokesperson told The Independent: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March. Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break.”

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.