Kenneth Mitchell, the Canadian actor known for roles in Jericho, Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery, has died at the age of 49 from complications of ALS.

News of his death was shared by members of the actor’s family on social media.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” read the statement.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment. He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

In 2020, Mitchell revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, sometimes known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a fatal motor neuron disease, in which nerve cells across the spinal cord and brain progressively degenerate.

Mitchell played the character of Joseph Danvers, the father of Brie Larson’s Carol, in the 2019 Marvel movie Captain Marvel.

He played several characters in the sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery, including the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik. He protrayed the character of Aurellio in the third season, by which time his condition meant that he required the use of a wheelchair; in the series, Aurellio is seen using a hoverchair.

Mitchell also played the Eric Green in CBS’s post-apocalyptic series Jericho.

StarTrek.com shared a tribute to Mitchell following his death, writing: “As Kol, Mitchell hoped to bring a new perspective on Klingon culture to fans through his turn on Discovery. The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.”

Speaking about his ALS diagnosis, Mitchell recalled to People magazine: “The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”

Mitchell is survived by his parents, his wife, Susan, their children, Lilah and Kallum, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.