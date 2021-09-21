Reality TV personality, Kenya Moore, is among the 15 contestants taking part in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Born in Detroit, Moore was raised by her grandmother and aunt after her mother abandoned her when she was just three days old. She has never since spoken to her biological mother.

After graduating high school, Moore went on to college and majored in psychology at Wayne State University.

Though she had already started modelling in her early teens, at 22, Moore competed at and won Miss Michigan USA and then went on to become only the second Black woman to win Miss USA.

After winning the title of Miss USA, Moore was able to represent America at the Miss Universe pageant in 1993 where she finished fifth overall.

Capitalising on her modelling fame, Moore moved into acting and guest starred on several shows during the 1990s including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show.

Moore also made a noteworthy appearance in the music video for Nas’ “Street Dreams”.

She came to mainstream attention after she started appearing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta from season five onwards.

After becoming a fan favourite on the popular reality show, Moore was cast on season seven of The Celebrity Apprentice, which was Donald Trump’s final season as host. Moore placed seventh in the competition.

Moore has also expanded into other areas. In 2007, she released a self-help book entitled Game, Get Some!: What Women Really Want.

She has also released her own exercise video, a range of hair products and her own production company.

Moore has also been cast in the upcoming reality show spin-off, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In 2017, Moore married restaurant owner, Marc Daly and have a daughter named Brooklyn together. Moore filed for divorce from Daly in August.