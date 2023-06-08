Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died, leading to tributes from the world of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dancing champion and choreographer Donaldson, who was 38, performed on ITV talent show BGT in 2014 as part of the supergroup Kings and Queens alongside Strictly pros Kai Widdrington, and Neil and Katya Jones.

Donaldson’s death was shared on Thursday (8 June) by her sister, Cara Donaldson, who wrote: “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me.

“My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Donaldson’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Neil Jones called Donaldson his “friend” and “like a big sister” on Twitter, writing: “Kerri Anne Donaldson – remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold.”

Amy Dowden added: “So shocked and sad @kerri_annedonaldson. Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul. Sending love to all your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely.”

Joanne Clifton’s tribute read: “I have no words… This is just heartbreaking... truly devastating. We’ve known you and shared the dance floor with you basically all our lives... Dance up there with the angels Kerri... you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul,’ with Gorka Marquez statring: “OMG this is so sad...”

Kerri-Anne Donaldson [second from left] performing on ‘Britain’s Got Talent' (Tom Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Janette Manrara, who hosts Strictly companion show It Takes Two, commented: “How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My hearts goes out to all her friends and family during this time.”

Kings and Queens reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent’s eighth series.