Big Brother contestant Kerry was reprimanded by producers over her choice of language after using the word “gay” in a derogatory context.

The NHS worker from Essex was the final contestant to enter the house on its premiere episode earlier this month (Sunday 8 October).

After surviving the public vote last week, Kerry took part in the programme’s most recent shopping task, in which housemates had to simulate being at a British campsite for two days to win a luxury grocery budget.

Kerry was one of the most vocal opposers of the task. In one scene, while talking to housemates Jenkin, Paul and Olivia, Kerry was frustrated after a prank resulted in spilt water on her camping pillow.

“This is gay,” she complained, before sitting down and continuing the conversation.

Though the comment was broadcast on the show’s live feed on Sunday (15 October), it was not included in the main nightly programme.

When contacted by The Independent, a spokesperson for Big Brother said: “Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.

“Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the House and the consequences of any further use of offensive language. Kerry understood and apologised for any offence caused.”

Kerry’s turn of phrase has been a topic of debate for Big Brother viewers, with some arguing that she deserved to be punished for her actions.

Kerry on Big Brother (ITV / screengrab)

“Get her off the show. Not acceptable language to be used on TV regardless of how she meant it,” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X.

Another viewer added: “While it may seem harmless to many, its casual use is damaging, particularly with so many kids saying it these days.”

Elsewhere, other Twitter/X users reasoned that the programme’s handling of the situation was appropriate, as Kerry “didn’t mean any harm” with her wording.

“Informal warning is fine,” reads one comment. “She obviously meant no offence but should be informed of the implications of associating ‘gay’ with negative connotations.”

The programme has been commended for its recruitment of “normal” people for its first series in five years.

On Wednesday (18 October), it was revealed that Zak, a 28-year-old model from Manchester, and Henry, a 25-year-old food writer from the Cotswolds, would face the public vote. One will be evicted from the programme during a live episode on Friday (20 October).

Last week, the first evictee was Farida, a 50-year-old makeup artist.