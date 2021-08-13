Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s seemingly awkward exchange after age reveal goes viral

Kevin Hart’s interview with Don Cheadle has gone viral after the comedian gave a strong reaction to Cheadle revealing he is 56 years old.

After Cheadle dropped the fact, a stunned-looking Hart blurted out “damn!”. There was an awkward pause before Hart apologised.

Cheadle simply stared back, prompting Hart to say: “I blurted it out, I did not mean it that way. I didn’t mean it the way it came out.”

Seeing Cheadle’s disgust at his comment, Hart continued: “I can sit up here and honestly say, buddy, that that was from a place of love.”

The awkward moment has since made the rounds on social media with fans offering their thoughts and reactions to the clip.

One posted to Twitter: “Kevin Hart gotta chill! Don Cheadle looked so hurt.”

Another wrote: “Don had no mercy and I felt the second hand embarrassment through the screen.”

It seems all is well, however, as Cheadle later went on social media and claimed that it was his “favourite interview ever”. He also said that he and Hart “need to do a movie together”.

The Hotel Rwanda actor has recently appeared on screen in Space Jam: A New Legacy and crime thriller, No Sudden Move.

New episodes of Hart to Heart appear every Tuesday on the Peacock streaming service.