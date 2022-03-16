Kevin Hart sent an emotional video message to Traci Braxton before her death

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.

On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.

Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her.

Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.

“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,” the stand-up comedian said. “I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive.”

“And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way,” he added.

He concluded his message by saying: “My heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much.”

The news of Braxton’s death was announced by her family. They said that the singer died “this morning (12 March) as the snow was falling”.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” the family said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Braxton is known for her solo debut album, Crash & Burn, which was released in October 2014, preceded by the single “Last Call”, which peaked at number 16 on the US R&B Adult chart.

In parallel to her singing career, she acted in films such as Sinners Wanted, All In, and The Christmas Lottery. She was also known for featuring in the reality television series Braxton Family Values.