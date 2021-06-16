Kevin Hart defends his ‘comedic talent’ and rails against critics in Twitter posts

Kevin Hart has defended his work against his critics, saying the “hate” he gets only fuels him to do more.

The comedian sent a series of tweets on Tuesday (15 June) hitting back at people who have questioned his talent.

“I got time today...,” he began. “The ‘he’s not funny’ slander is the best.... this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time.... 2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time.”

He added: “I’ve been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now....I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings .... I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams....The hate/slander fuels me to do more.”

Addressing his critics, he posted: “You guys are what makes this business fun....because it’s not about getting to the top....it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there. I rarely talk s***....but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles.... you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time.”

Hart has been involved in dozens of commercially successful films, from Ride Along to Night School, but hardly any have achieved critical acclaim, leading US talk show host Jimmy Fallon to ask him in a past interview: “You’ve made so many films in the last few years, have you ever thought of just slowing down and making one good one?”

In 2018, Hart stepped down from presenting the Oscar. The comedian had been due to host the Academy Awards three years ago, but faced pressure to quit after old homophobic tweets and stand-up footage of his resurfaced online.

Hart discussed the incident in a recent interview, claiming that he “doesn’t give a s****” about so-called “cancel culture”.