Kieran Culkin will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The Succession star will take on hosting duties on 6 November, with Ed Sheeran performing as the evening’s musical guest.

The announcement was made during the SNL broadcast on 23 October. That episode was hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.

Culkin currently stars as Roman Roy in the HBO hit series Succession. He has reprised the role in the show’s first season, which recently started airing.

His performance on the show has earned him two Golden Globe nominations in the Best Supporting Actor – Television category, and one Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series category.

Culkin has never hosted SNL before. He did, however, appear as a guest star in a sketch when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the sketch show in 1991 at the age of 11.

SNL is currently in its 47th season. Other hosts have so far included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, and Rami Malek.

Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, and Young Thug have all performed as musical guests this year.