Jodie Comer has spoken about the crisis in Ukraine ahead of the final episode of Killing Eve .

The hit BBC spy drama follows Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve Palastri (Sandra Oh).

During an interview in conjunction with the finale, which airs Sunday (10 April), Comer commented on the Ukraine crisis, saying: “Everything else is so insignificant.

“The world right now is extremely sinister. Russian people are being fed so much misinformation,” she added.

“It’s terrifying when you realise there are people in power who have the ability to do that, and choose to do that. And the number of people who are none the wiser,” she told Evening Standard.

Comer won an Emmy for her performance in Killing Eve.

Despite this, some critics have suggested the series has “gone stale” since it first aired.

Comer revealed she is pleased the show is ending with this series, saying: “I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

The show is expected to continue with spin-offs.

Comer’s latest project is Prima Facie, a one-woman play about a lawyer who defends men accused of rape. It will be the actor’s West End debut.

The final episode of BBC’s Killing Eve will air on Sunday (10 April). The rest of the programme is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.