Killing Eve season 4: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s new looks teased in first pictures

Fans also offered a glimpse of Fiona Shaw and Camille Cottin reprising their roles

Ellie Harrison
Friday 17 December 2021 10:37
Killing Eve season 3 trailer

Pictures from the fourth and final series of Killing Eve have been released by the BBC, offering a glimpse at Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh’s new get-ups.

In the new series, Comer’s Villanelle finds herself pursuing religion in an attempt to shed her, erm, tricky reputation, while Oh’s Eve Polastri goes undercover seeking vengeance.

Killing Eve’s executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle previously teased: “Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season three, are thrown into season four trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for.

“And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son.

“This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

In one of the images, Eve is wearing a blonde wig, a trenchcoat and sunglasses.

Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri in disguise near Tower Bridge

(BBC/Sid Gentle Silms)

Villanelle, on the other hand, is seen in a white gown, standing in front of what appears to be a holy water font, with the wings of an angel behind her.

Jodie Comer’s Villanelle might be exploring her faith

(BBC/Sid Gentle Silms)

In another, she wears a red robe and frilled collar while standing in a church.

Jodie Comer

(BBC/Sid Gentle Silms)

Fiona Shaw’s MI6 operative Carolyn Martens is pictured at a swimming pool, and Camille Cottin’s Hélène, a member of The Twelve, is also back.

Fiona Shaw contemplating a dip

(BBC/Sid Gentle Silms)

Camille Cottin returns to the series

(BBC/Sid Gentle Silms)

Killing Eve season four is due to premiere in February 2022.

